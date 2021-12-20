Washington Football assistant coaches to miss Tuesday’s game due to COVID protocols

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several members of the Washington Football Team’s coaching staff will sit out Tuesday’s game against the Eagles due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team made the announcement via Twitter on Monday afternoon. They have four games left in their regular season, and will play the Eagles again on Jan. 2.

Washington Football Team Coaching Updates (Photo credit @WashingtonNFL Twitter)





The coaches not attending Tuesday’s game are:

Defensive Line Coach Sam Mills – Will be replaced by Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jeff Zgonina

Wide Receivers Coach Drew Terrell – Will be replaced by Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler

Running Backs Coach Randy Jordan – Will be replaced by Assistant Running Backs Coach Jennifer King

Defensive Backs Coach Chris Harris – Will be replaced by Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Richard Rodgers

Assistant Defensive Backs/Nickel Coach Brent Vieselmeyer

Defensive Quality Control Coach Vincent Rivera

Defensive Coaching Intern Christian Garcia

The team also announced several roster changes Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game.