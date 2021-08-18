Washington Football Team adjusts mask policies for fans at FedEx Field for this season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team has updated its mask policy for fans planning to attend preseason and regular season games at FedEx Field this year.

All fans, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times while indoors. Fully-vaccinated fans do not have to wear masks outside.

Those unvaccinated must wear a mask at all times and should only take their mask off outside when they are temporarily eating or drinking.

Washington’s first preseason home game is this Friday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Football Team opens the 2021 regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx Field on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.