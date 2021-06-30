Washington Football Team announces fan schedule, events for training camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team has announced its events for fans during training camp at Bon Secours Training Center, which will be held from July 27-31.
Registration is now open online for Free Fan Passes that will allow attendance.
Tuesday, July 27 is Community Combine Day and Kickoff Rally. 100 healthcare professionals will participate in pre-draft workouts like the 40 yard dash, high jump and long jump.
Wednesday, July 28 is Frontline Heroes Day. One hundred frontline workers will get a VIP experience during morning practices and all frontline workers (with proof) get a 20% discount in the team store.
Thursday, July 29 is Military Appreciation Day. 1