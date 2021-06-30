Washington Football Team announces fan schedule, events for training camp

Members of the Washington Football Team huddle together before the start of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team has announced its events for fans during training camp at Bon Secours Training Center, which will be held from July 27-31.

Registration is now open online for Free Fan Passes that will allow attendance.

Tuesday, July 27 is Community Combine Day and Kickoff Rally. 100 healthcare professionals will participate in pre-draft workouts like the 40 yard dash, high jump and long jump.

Tuesday, July 27 is Community Combine Day and Kickoff Rally. 100 healthcare professionals will participate in pre-draft workouts like the 40 yard dash, high jump and long jump, while 150 middle schoolers will be part of a fundaments and skill development camp. The rally will e he

Wednesday, July 28 is Frontline Heroes Day. One hundred frontline workers will get a VIP experience during morning practices and all frontline workers (with proof) get a 20% discount in the team store.

Thursday, July 29 is Military Appreciation Day. 1