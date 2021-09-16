Washington Football Team beats New York Giants on last-second field goal, 30-29

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dustin Hopkins made the most of his second chance.

After an offsides penalty on the New York Giants wiped away a missed field goal.

Washington led 27-26 after a long pass to J.D. McKissic set up a 19-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke to Ricky Seals-Jones.

After the Washington defense forced a punt, Heinicke was intercepted and Graham Gano made a 35-yard field goal with 2:00 left to give New York a 29-27 advantage.

Washington is at Buffalo on Sunday, September 26, while New York is home against Atlanta.

