Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has cancer

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera speaks during his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer, but called it “very treatable and curable” because it was caught early.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday evening.

Rivera informed his team after Thursday’s practice about the news.

He said he felt a lump in early July and went to the doctor a few weeks later.

“I was stunned,” Rivera told Schefter. “But I was angry because I feel like I’m in best health I’ve been in.”

Rivera is entering his first year in Washington as head coach.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events