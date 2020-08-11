Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera says releasing Derrius Guice ‘difficult but necessary’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Washington Football Team has changed its name and it’s hoping to change its culture.

The team’s commitment to that cause was tested on Friday, when running back Derrius Guice was charged with three counts of domestic violence.

Guice was released by the team later that evening, a move that first-year head coach Ron Rivera said was “difficult but necessary.”

“It is hard, but the thing that I’ve gotta do and the thing that we all have to understand and I try to tell the players is that when we decide to do something, when we think about what we’re going to do, what we have to honestly think is, ‘Is what I’m about to do truly going to help us? Is it going to benefit us and how is it going to benefit us?’ And in this situation, in these circumstances, I think making those decisions to do what I believe is right (is something) I’ll continue to do,” Rivera said.

On the field, with just practices against themselves to get ready for Philadelphia in five weeks, Rivera has been emphasizing quick movement.

“You’ve got to be able to understand how things have to be done,” Rivera said. “We are not going to have the opportunity to play any preseason games, so when we practice, we’ve gotta practice faster, we’ve gotta practice quicker. we have to practice at an up-tempo every opportunity we get.”