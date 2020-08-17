Washington Football Team names Jason Wright the NFL’s first ever Black team president

TEMPE, AZ – CIRCA 2010: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Jason Wright of the Arizona Cardinals poses for his NFL headshot circa 2010 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — The Washington Football Team made a historic announcement on Monday, naming former player Jason Wright the NFL’s first ever Black team president.

Wright, a former running back who played for the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals, is now the youngest president in the league at 38 years old.

“The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization – from football to operations to branding to culture – and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise,” Wright said in a statement.

Wright is a Northwestern University and University of Chicago Booth School of Business alumnus and served as a team captain and NFLPA player representative for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2011 NFL lockout. He’ll be responsible for several areas, including sales, marketing and operations.

His hiring comes after months of turmoil in the organization, including a team name change and an investigation into allegations of sexual and verbal harassment made by 15 former employees.

Wright succeeds longtime former team president Bruce Allen, who was fired back in December.

