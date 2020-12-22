Washington Football Team reportedly settled misconduct claim against owner Daniel Snyder for $1.6 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team has been enjoying an improved 2020 season on the field, but off the field things continue to spiral for the organization’s leadership.

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder remains embattled with his minority ownership group as Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Fred Smith attempt to sell off their combined 40% stake in the franchise that Forbes values at $3.5 billion.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday details of a 2009 settlement over sexual misconduct allegations against Snyder by a former team employee, details that Snyder’s legal team have been fighting to keep from going public.

The settlement was uncovered as part of the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team organization, which has had its toxic culture of sexual misconduct exposed in recent months. The Post reported in a series of pieces that over 40 female employees of the team were subjected to sexual harassment. Attorney Beth Wilkinson was tapped to lead the independent investigation, and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch has also been brought on by the league to assist.

David P. Donovan, who was the team’s general counsel from 2005 to 2011, was a party in the settlement in 2009 and filed an emergency motion in federal court to keep further details private.