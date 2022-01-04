Washington Football Team revealing new name in February

Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team has released the date of their new name announcement.

Tuesday morning, the football team posted on a video on Twitter titled “The wait is almost over” in reference to the re-naming announcement that will be happening on Feb. 2, 2022.

Mark your calendars: 2.2.22 pic.twitter.com/6Ofhfya5sA — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022

Team President, Jason Wright said in a release that they can confirm that the, “team name will not be Wolves or RedWolves.”

“We are very excited about our final selection, which aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans,” Wright said.

The eight name options that are being considered were the Armada, Brigade, Presidents, Redhogs, Commanders, Defenders, RedWolves, and Washington Football Team.