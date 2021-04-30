Washington Football Team selects Texas tackle Sam Cosmi with 2nd round pick, Minnesota corner Benjamin St-Juste in 3rd round

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team chose to improve its offensive line in the second round of the NFL Draft, selecting tackle Sam Cosmi out of Texas, then turned to the defensive backfield in the third round, picking Minnesota corner Benjamin St-Juste.

Cosmi is 6-foot-6 and 314 pounds and was named a second-team All-American by CBS Sports after the 2020 season.



The redshirt junior was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2020 and was a second-team pick in 2019.

St-Juste, a native of Montreal, Quebec, was honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2019.

He made 14 tackles in five games during the Gophers’ abbreviated 2020 season.