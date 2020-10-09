Washington Football Team turns to Kyle Allen against Rams

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After three straight losses, Ron Rivera decided it was time for a change.

Kyle Allen will start at quarterback on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, with Alex Smith as the backup. Dwayne Haskins dropped from first to third on the depth chart.

“I just felt, based on the things that have gone on with Dwayne, based on his development and where he is, we’re better off putting the ball in the hands of guys who know our system,” Rivera said. “A guy who’s been in our system for three years (Allen), backed up by a guy that’s been in the system before (Smith) and is a little more accomplished quarterback.”

Allen played for Rivera in Carolina and was acquired by Washington in the offseason.

“This is not an indictment on Dwayne as much as it is an indictment on the situation and circumstances that we are in,” Rivera said.

Despite the slow start, all is not lost for Washington in the NFC East, where Philadelphia (1-2-1), Washington (1-3), Dallas (1-3) and the New York Giants (0-4) have all struggled.

“I look at the schedule by quarters and say, ‘Gosh, we can be in this position here going into the second quarter,'” Rivera said. “Being in this situation is a little bit of a surprise and because of that, I made the decision I did.”

Rivera needs more from his defense, which has allowed 30 or more points in all three losses, in order to start that second quarter with a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

“We’ve got to stop the run initially, we’ve got to be really good with their misdirection passing game,” Rivera said. “They run a lot of sideway actions to get you going one direction, then the quarterback comes out on the other edge.”