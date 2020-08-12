Washington Football Team won’t allow fans at FedEx Field for opener

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Washington Football Team became the fifth in the NFL to announce that it will not allow fans to attend home games.

“We are fortunate to host the best fans in the NFL year after year, but the well-being of those supporters, along with that of our players, coaches and each and every member of our gameday staff is simply too important, and the current knowledge of COVID-19 too unpredictable, to welcome our fan base to FedExField to start the season,” said Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder in a release.The team said it consulted with the state of Maryland and Prince George’s County before making the decision “out of an abundance of caution.”

Snyder noted that Washington was the first team to tell its scouts and personnel to stop traveling in March.

Washington is scheduled to host Philadelphia on September 13 at 1 p.m.

The team’s second home game isn’t until October 4 against Baltimore.

Washington says it has contacted season ticket holders and is prepared to answer questions from fans who have single-game tickets.

If conditions improve, the team said, fans could be permitted later in the season.