Washington NFL team releases RB Derrius Guice following domestic violence-related arrest

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 01: Derrius Guice #29 of the Washington Redskins stiff arms Shaq Thompson #54 of the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — The Washington NFL team has released their star running back Derrius Guice.

The organization released a statement on Twitter, saying “On Thursday, we learned of a potential domestic violence-related incident involving RB Derrius Guice. We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately”.

Sports Illustrated reports that Guice was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges, including one count of strangulation, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Guice was selected 59th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

