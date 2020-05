RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Washington Redskins have unveiled their four-game preseason schedule for the 2020 season.

The Redskins will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Aug. 15 and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 3 and travel to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Aug. 24 and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The team has not made any announcements about training camp in Richmond.

Camp was held from July 25 to Aug. 11 last year.