Washington Redskins release 2020 NFL schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Washington Redskins will open the 2020 season with a NFC East showdown.

The Ron Rivera era kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field.

The team will play road games at Arizona and Cleveland in Weeks 2 and 3, then host Baltimore and the LA Rams on Oct. 4 and 11.

The Redskins will be at the New York Giants on Oct. 18, then host the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 25.

After a bye, Washington is home against the Giants on Nov. 8, at Detroit on Nov. 15, then home to play Cincinnati on Nov. 22.

The Redskins will travel to Dallas for the traditional Thanksgiving game on Nov. 26, then face two more tough road tests against Pittsburgh (Dec. 6) and San Francisco (Dec. 13).

Home games against Seattle (Dec. 20) and Carolina (Dec. 27) will be followed by a trip to Philadelphia (Jan. 3) to end the regular season.