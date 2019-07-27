Washington Redskins Training Camp guide 2019: Practice schedule, parking information and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Washington Redskins training camp is officially underway before the 2019 season.

The camp kicked off with a practice on Thursday, July 25 at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond and continues through August 11.

There are 22 on-field open sessions this year, which are open to the public. Fans must sign up for a free fan mobile pass to gain entry to the training center.

The practice schedule below is subject to change. Get the latest information on the Redskins Mobile App or online at this link.

DAY – DATE – TIME

Thursday, July 25 ~ 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday July 26 ~ 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday July 27 ~ 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Military Appreciation Day)

Sunday July 28 ~ 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday July 29 NO TRAINING CAMP

Tuesday July 30 ~ 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday July 31 ~ 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday August 1 ~ 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday August 2 NO TRAINING CAMP

Saturday August 3 ~ 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Day)

Sunday August 4 ~ 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Social Media Day)

Monday August 5 ~ 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday August 6 ~ 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Kids Day)

Wednesday August 7 – Friday August 9 NO TRAINING CAMP

Saturday August 10 ~ 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Youth Football Day)

Sunday August 11 ~ 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Fan Appreciation

Following practice, Redskins players and coaches will stick around to sign autographs and take pictures with fans, schedules permitting. Fans are allowed to take photos of the players and coaches during the training camp practices.

In addition to the daily practices, the Redskins are hosting special events such as the Gatorade Junior Training Camp, a Fan Appreciation Day and other unique experiences.

Security

Guests will go through a metal detector and there’s a bag search. There is a list of prohibited items on the Redskins website. Some of these items include alcohol, drugs and other illegal substances, pop up tents, fireworks, laser pens, oversized bags, weapons or anything security may deem a weapon, drones and other items.

Parking

There are several parking options near the training center, which is located at 2401 West Leigh Street. Click here for available parking lot locations and additional information.

The Redskins will take on the Browns in Cleveland for their first preseason game on Aug. 8. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.redskins.com/training-camp/schedule