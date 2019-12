CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 01: Fabian Moreau #31 of the Washington Redskins celebrates an interception during the second quarter during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – The Washington Redskins look to extend their winning streak to three games on Sunday when they face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in their first-ever December trip to Lambeau Field.

It’s a tundra Rodgers has been absolutely dominant on over his career. Rodgers has been especially good in the cold.

The forecast in Green Bay says it will be cloudy with a high around 40 degrees. Green Bay comes off a snowy win at the New York Giants and leads the NFC North.