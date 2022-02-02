Washington’s NFL team announces new name will be ‘Commanders’

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: A detailed view of the Washington Football Team logo at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — There’s a new name for the football team in Washington D.C.: Meet the “Commanders.”

The new name for the former Washington Redskins and Washington Football Team was announced on the team’s Twitter Wednesday morning.

“One legacy. One unified future. We are the Washington Commanders,” the tweet said.

The new name was leaked on Tuesday after a local news chopper circling the stadium caught a large “Washington Commanders” banner on the inside. Commanders was one of the eight finalists, and was considered the likely choice.

Other names on the list included Admirals, Brigade, Armada, Presidents, Monuments, Redwolves and Redhogs. There was also the option of sticking with the Washington Football Team.