RICHMOND, Va. WRIC) — The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) face off against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) tonight through Monday Night Football madness on ABC starting at 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers are currently 2nd in the AFC West after claiming a two-game win streak starting with a tight game against the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 3, followed by a relatively controlled game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Second-placed NFC East team Dallas Cowboys were defeated resoundingly by the 49ers in Week 5 by a score of 42 to 10, which Dallas QB Dak Prescott called “the most humbling game” he had ever played. Cowboys began the season with dominating displays against the New York Giants and New York Jets, as well as pulverizing the New England Patriots 38-3 in Week 4.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles before throwing a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Will the momentum of the LA Chargers overwhelm the Cowboys’ defense? Or will the Cowboys bounce back like they did after Week 2? Tune in to ABC 8 tonight to witness it live.