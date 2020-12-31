WATCH: Fight breaks out at the end of college football bowl game

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The holiday season is all about coming together in peace and solidarity and spreading goodwill and good cheer. Members of the Mississippi State and Tulsa football teams didn’t seem to be in the holiday spirit at the end of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

At the end of Mississippi State’s 28-26 win over Tulsa in the game, members of both teams had to be separated by coaches as they exchanged words and eventually punches on the field.

A massive brawl broke out at the end of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl between Tulsa and Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/zfaq912SWU — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2020

The game was tightly-contested. The Bulldogs never trailed the Golden Hurricane. Jo’quavious Marks and Will Rogers scored rushing touchdowns, Rogers threw one touchdown pass and Emmanuel Forbes scored on a 90-yard interception return for Mississippi State, which won for only the fourth time in 11 games this season. Deneric Prince and Corey Taylor II had rushing touchdowns, Zach Smith threw a touchdown pass to Keylon Stokes and Zack Long kicked two field goals for Tulsa.

Tulsa finishes the 2020 season 6-3, while Mississippi State concludes the year at 4-7.