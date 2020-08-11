Watch: Phoenix Suns surprise players by having families announce lineup from home

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Phoenix suns found a touching way to announce the starting lineup before Tuesday’s game – they let family members introduce their loved ones from home.

The pregame ritual might have escaped notice outside of Phoenix in normal times, but these are not normal times.

I’m not crying… you are



We surprised the team with starting lineups announced by their families at home 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/xjtwYS7RN1 — 7-0 (@Suns) August 11, 2020

NBA players and coaches reported in early July to the “bubble” in Orlando, Florida where they have been quarantined over COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement left players grinning widely, many visibly excited as they congratulated the teammate being announced.

“We’re not crying, you’re crying,” the Suns tweeted before the team’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.