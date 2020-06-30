‘We haven’t been out on the field in months’: Piedmont Collegiate Baseball League returns with a different look

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (WRIC) — Another year has arrived for the Piedmont Collegiate Baseball League (PCBL), providing competition for current and incoming college baseball players.

But the 2020 season looks different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No parents or fans are allowed to attend the games as the PCBL focuses on safety. Players are asked to not only crowd in the dugout and sit in the stands, monitor their personal health on a daily basis and refrain from sharing equipment.

“Our league was designed for players who want to stay at home,” said PCBL Founder and President Jeff Roberts. “This year everybody wanted to stay at home or had to stay at home. So we have about twice as many players in the league as we usually do.”

Players mostly come from central Virginia which makes traveling easy and helps avoid grouping teams together on buses to play in other cities or states. This is a benefit the PCBL has that other collegiate summer leagues do not.

The Piedmont Collegiate Baseball League was delayed getting started but everyone involved is just happy to be playing baseball again. Players had their spring seasons cut short so this is a great way to improve their skills.

“We haven’t been out on the field in months,” said Dallas Jackson, rising senior at JMU and Mechanicsville native. “It’s good to be out here with the guys, lots of these guys you either play against in college, played in high school with, and even some of the rising freshman. Helping them out and showing them what college ball is going to look like when they get there in the fall.”

PCBL games take place multiple days every week at different locations across the area.