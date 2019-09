WASHINGTON (AP) — RFK Stadium, the former home of the NFL’s Washington Redskins, Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals and Senators, and Major League Soccer’s D.C. United, will be demolished by 2021, local officials in Washington said.

Events DC, the city agency that manages the stadium, began soliciting bids on Thursday for the demolition of the vacant, deteriorating structure, which opened in 1961 as D.C. Stadium and was renamed in 1969 for Robert F. Kennedy the year after he was assassinated.