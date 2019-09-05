Week 2: Wednesday night high school football

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the approach of Hurricane Dorian, a pair of high school football games was moved to Wednesday.

VARINA 63, MEADOWBROOK 0: The Blue Devils shook off last week’s double-overtime loss to Manchester, cruising to the easy victory.

Varina scored 21 points in the first quarter, highlighted by Isiah Paige’s 71-yard touchdown run, then opened the floodgates in the second quarter to lead 51-0 at the half.

THOMAS JEFFERSON 56, ARMSTRONG 6: The Vikings are 2-0 for just the second time since 1995 thanks to a routine win.

Thomas Jefferson has now scored 104 points through two weeks.