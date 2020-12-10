West Virginia-Oklahoma football game canceled due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Citing a “surge” in positive COVID-19 cases and contract tracing, West Virginia announced that Saturday’s football game against No. 13 Oklahoma has been canceled and will not be made up.

WVU has also paused all football activities for the next week.

“Our intent is to get this spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “We are beyond disappointed not to play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors, but we need to act now and reevaluate our situation after Dec. 17.”

The game was the final one on West Virginia’s schedule, but the 5-4 Mountaineers could still earn a bowl bid.

Oklahoma is already locked into the Big 12 title game on Dec. 19 against Iowa State with a 7-2 overall record and 6-2 mark in conference play.