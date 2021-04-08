WFXR Sports Fastlane : Bristol recap, Martinsville preview, Clay Campbell interview, Cole Custer profile, Ryan Preece talks modified racing

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell and WFXR Sports racing insider Sammy Eanes have the latest edition of the WFXR Sports Fastlane. This week, Jermaine and Sammy look back at the Bristol Dirt Race.

Also, they preview a big weekend of racing at the Martinsville Speedway. Jermaine speaks with Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell about race week at the paperclip.

Cole Custer talks about the success he had in racing during his young age. Ryan Preece talks about his love of racing in the Modified race on Thursday night.