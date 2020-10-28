WFXR Sports Sitdown : Former Virginia Tech football player and Roanoke native Steve Hale

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell catches up with former Virginia Tech football player Steve Hale in this edition of the WFXR Sports Sitdown.

Hale is a Roanoke native as he played football at Patrick Henry. Hale then moved on to play college football at Virginia Tech from 1984-1988.

He was a long snapper at Virginia Tech and was also a graduate assistant for the Hokies under Frank Beamer.

Steve is currently a Primary Care Specialist Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. He is also the “Red Hat Guy” for Virginia Tech home football games. Hale has been doing this job since 2008. The “Red Hat Guy” is the person responsible for letting officials know when there will be a media timeout and how long the timeout is for this segment.

