(WRIC) — National Football League teams have seen varying degrees of success over the years as the game evolves and players come and go.

Whether it’s a historic rise like the ones the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs went through after finding generational talents at quarterback — or a tragic downfall like the dynasty of the Dallas Cowboys had in the late 90’s as cornerstone players left one after another, every team has their ups and downs.

Unfortunately for some, not all teams plateau at the same height as others. While many teams have made it all the way to a Super Bowl victory, several have never lifted the Lombardi Trophy — and some have never even made it as far to have appeared in the big game.

The following teams have made it to the Super Bowl, but have never won:

Tennessee Titans

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 30: Jake Locker #10 of the Tennessee Titans waits on the sidelines in the second half of their game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 30, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans made it to the Super Bowl in 1999, the same year they moved from Houston to Nashville and became the Titans. It was a game they were just inches away from winning.

Down by a touchdown to the St. Louis Rams in the final seconds of Super Bowl XXXIV, Titans quarterback Steve McNair completed a pass to wideout Kevin Dyson, who was tackled by Rams linebacker Mike Jones before he could make it to the end zone.

With the ball in his hand, Dyson stretched his arm towards the end zone as he went down, but could not score. This play, now known simply as “The Tackle,” would go on to become one of the most memorable Super Bowl endings in history.

ATLANTA – JANUARY 30: Kevin Dyson #87 of the Tennessee Titans reaches for the end zone with the ball as Mike Jones #52 of the St. Louis Rams tackles him on the last play of the game during the Super Bowl XXXIV Game at the Georgia Dome on January 30, 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Rams defeated the Titans 23-16. (Photo by: Tom Hauck /Getty Images)

Today, the Titans have one of the NFL’s best running backs in Derrick Henry and are usually in control of the lowly AFC South, bit have had little playoff success since “The Tackle.” They will be selecting 11th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati Bengals

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it to three Super Bowls in the last four decades, and came up just short in all three.

In Super Bowl XVI, the Bengals, led by MVP and league-leading passer Ken Anderson faced off against quarterback Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers, who defeated them 26-21 for their first of five Super Bowl victories.

In Super Bowl XXIII at the end of the strike-shortened 1989 season, the Bengals once again faced “Joe Cool” and the 49ers, this time featuring hall-of-fame receiver Jerry Rice, who would go on to win Super Bowl MVP.

This game ended with a drive by Montana and the 49ers, who were down by three points at their own 8-yard line with just three minutes to go. After making it over 90 yards down the field, Montana threw the game-winning touchdown pass with just seconds left to go. The final score was 20-16.

The Bengals made their most recent Super Bowl in 2021, against quarterback Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. This time, the Bengals were up by four to begin the fourth quarter, but could not stop Stafford and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, who made the game-winning reception on a fourth down with under two minutes remaining.

Today, the Bengals have former first-overall pick Joe Burrow leading them at quarterback and are a perennial contender in the AFC. Their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is the 28th overall.

Arizona Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals (who played in Chicago at the time) were one of the NFL’s original teams, dating all the way back to its first season back in 1920. Despite being in the league for over 100 years (57 of which had Super Bowls), the Cardinals have never won the big game, and only made it there on one occasion.

In 2008, Kurt Warner, who had won a Super Bowl and two Most Valuable Player awards years earlier as the quarterback of the St. Louis Rams, was having a career resurgence on the Cardinals when they made it to Super Bowl XLIII, facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With a four-point lead with only a few minutes left in the game, it looked like the game had been decided for the Cardinals when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made a last-minute touchdown pass to win the game for the Steelers.

Today, the Cardinals are at the bottom of their division, having ended last season with a record of 4-13. They will select third overall in this year’s NFL Draft.

Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 18: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after being unable to convert on fourth down in the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons have an interesting distinction among the teams on this list — they have what may be the most famous loss in the history of the Super Bowl.

With about eight minutes left in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw his second touchdown to put them ahead, 28-3. After that, quarterback Tom Brady slowly led the New England Patriots to a comeback, eventually tying the game at 28-28 at the end of regulation.

The Patriots won the coin toss to begin overtime and after a long offensive drive, Patriots running back James White barely made into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. It was the largest comeback win in the history of the Super Bowl.

The Falcons had made it to just one Super Bowl up to that point — a 19-34 loss to the Denver Broncos in 1999’s Super Bowl XXXIII.

Today, the Falcons ended their most recent season in a three-way tie for the bottom of the NFC South. They will be selecting 8th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carolina Panthers

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers fumbles the ball in the first quarter of Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The ball was recovered by Malik Jackson #97 of the Denver Broncos in the end zone for a touchdown. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers were a clutch, last-second field goal by NFL legend Adam Vinatieri away from potentially not being on this list.

In Super Bowl XXXVIII, the Panthers and New England Patriots were tied at 29 with four seconds to go when Vinatieri made a field goal from 41 yards away for the win. It the second of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl victories.

About 10 years later, with MVP quarterback Cam Newton leading the offense and future Hall-of-Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly leading the defense, the Panthers made it back to the Super Bowl after going 15-1 in the regular season.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, Super Bowl 50 also ended in a loss, this time to the Denver Broncos led by legendary quarterback Peyton Manning on offense and Super Bowl MVP Von Miller on defense.

Since losing to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50, the Panthers have only been to the playoffs once. This year, they will have the privilege of selecting first overall in the NFL Draft, after acquiring the pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

Buffalo Bills

FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills gestures prior to the snap during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills are famous for having made it to four consecutive Super Bowls in the early 90’s — and losing each one.

The Bills were only close to winning the first of the four, only falling by one point to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV. They lost the following three by 13, 35 and 17 respectively.

The Bills would go on to make appearances in the playoffs every year of the 90’s before a long playoff drought between 2000 and 2017.

Today, with superstar quarterback Josh Allen at the helm, the Bills are a favorite to win the Super Bowl every year, and it’s probably only a matter of time before they’ve earned their exit from this list.

Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 17: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Like the Bills, the Minnesota Vikings made several Super Bowl appearances in quick succession but didn’t win any. Unlike the Bills, the Vikings’ opponents ran away with each one.

The Vikings’ made it to their first Super Bowl in the 1969-1970 season, against quarterback Len Dawson and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Vikings only scored once, a touchdown in the third quarter, and ended up falling 7-23 in Super Bowl IV.

The Vikings’ second appearance was in Super Bowl VIII against the Miami Dolphins, this time scoring just one touchdown again and losing 7-24. This was followed by another Super Bowl appearance the year after, in which the Vikings came the closest they’ve ever been to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy: a 16-6 loss against the Steelers.

The Vikings’ most recent appearance in the Super Bowl was in Super Bowl XI against the Oakland Raiders. This time, the Vikings were able to score more than once, but it would not be enough as the Vikings fell 14-32 to the Raiders.

All four of these Super Bowl appearances featured members of the “Purple People Eaters”, the Vikings’ legendary defensive line which consisted of four multiple-time Pro Bowl selections and two Hall-of-Famers.

Today, the Vikings have made the playoffs just five times since 2010, the most recent of which was in 2022, when they fell to the New York Giants in the first round. They will be selecting 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Chargers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 09: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers walks off the field after being defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers, who were still the San Diego Chargers at the time, made it to one Super Bowl, and it did not go particularly well for them.

The Chargers faced off against the San Francisco 49ers, who were looking to take home their fifth Lombardi Trophy, in Super Bowl XXIX in 1994.

Even with Hall-of-Fame linebacker Junior Seau leading the defense, the Chargers were no match for the 49ers with quarterback Steve Young, who would go on to win Super Bowl MVP, and receiver Jerry Rice, who already had a Super Bowl MVP under his belt. The 49ers scored a total of 49 points and Young threw six touchdowns, setting a Super Bowl record.

The Chargers offense tried to keep up, but against several Hall-of-Famers on the 49ers defense, including Deion Sanders, Richard Dent, Bryant Young and Rickey Jackson, they could only score 26 to prevent the game from becoming an absolute blowout.

Today, the Chargers are a middling team, having made it to the playoffs in 2022 but losing in the first round to the Jaguars. They’ll be selecting 21st overall in this year’s NFL Draft.

The following teams have never been to the Super Bowl:

Jacksonville Jaguars

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 22: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws an incomplete pass as he is hit by Michael Clemons #72 of the New York Jets during the 4th quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Though the Jacksonville Jaguars have never been to the Super Bowl, they have been close — having made it to three AFC Championship games in their 26 years as a team.

In 1997, the 11-8 Jaguars became the newest team to reach a conference championship, facing off against the Patriots in just their second season. Only able to score two field goals and giving up a score off a turnover late in the game, the Jags lost 6-20 to the Patriots, who would go on to lose to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI.

In 1999, the Jags made it to another AFC Championship, this time against the Tennessee Titans. Though they did better on offense, scoring two touchdowns for a total of 14 points, they gave up six turnovers and a safety. The Titans scored a total of 33 points and went on to face the Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV, the game that ended with “The Tackle.”

Most recently, the Jags made it to the AFC Championship in 2017, led by quarterback Blake Bortles, running back Leonard Fournette and a staggering six Pro-Bowlers on defense.

The Jags came the closest to winning this game, as they were up when Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to receiver Danny Amendola for the lead with less than three minutes left. The Patriots would go on to beat the Rams 13-3 in the famously uneventful Super Bowl LIII.

Today, the Jags are known as a terrible team but are beginning to shake that reputation with an AFC South title and a playoff win in their most recent season, led by former #1 pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. They will be selecting 24th overall in this year’s NFL Draft.

Houston Texans

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: David Johnson #31 of the Houston Texans misses a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Not only are the Texans the NFL’s only team to never make a conference championship, they are the only team that has never won a single playoff game on the road.

Having been in the NFL since 2002, the Texans are the league’s youngest team. They have made it to the playoffs just six times in their short history and have a record of 4-2 in the first round.

They’ve never made it past the second round, the closest they’ve gotten was losing by a touchdown to the Baltimore Ravens their first time in the playoffs in 2011.

The Texans have not been to the playoffs since 2019 and had one of their worst records to date this past season, finished 3-13 for last place in the AFC South. They will be selecting second overall in this year’s NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 15: A Detroit Lions fan gives a thumbs down during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on December 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are the only team that has been in the NFL for all 57 Super Bowls, but hasn’t played in any of them.

One of the NFL’s oldest teams, the Lions won several NFL Championships between the 30’s and the 50’s, but all of those were before the first Super Bowl.

In over 50 years since then, the Lions have won just one playoff game, in 1991 with legendary running back Barry Sanders leading the offense. The team would go on to lose in their only NFC Championship to Washington, who won that year’s Super Bowl.

The last time the Lions won their division was in the 1993-1994 season, and they’ve only made the playoffs three times in the last 20 years. Last season, they finished second in the NFC North and just barely missed out on the playoffs.

Today, it still doesn’t look like the Lions will make it to the big game any time soon. They will be selecting 6th overall in this year’s NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 18: Taven Bryan #99 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after Greg Zuerlein #6 of the New York Jets made a 57-yard field goal during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have a complicated history — a history that does not consist of much winning.

The Browns were formed in 1946 and had some success in the NFL prior to the Super Bowl era, winning four NFL Championships between 1950 and 1964. The Browns would make the playoffs nine times during the 70’s and 80’s, only winning three games.

In 1995, the Browns left Cleveland to become the Baltimore Ravens, a team that has won two Super Bowls in their 26-year history. In 1999, Cleveland got a new Browns team, and this new iteration of the team has been historically bad.

Over the course of 23 seasons, the new Browns have made it to the playoffs just two times. They have won just one playoff game, 48-37 against the Steelers in 2020 — despite giving up five turnovers.

Today, the Browns are still bad, having finished this past season with a 7-10 record for last place in the AFC North. They haven’t finished a regular season better than third in the division since 2007.

The Browns do not have any picks in the first or second round of this year’s NFL Draft, their first selection will be in the third round — the 74th overall.