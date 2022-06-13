RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The weekend is over and several local high school teams have ended its seasons victorious as state champions. In total, five teams from the area won a state championship this past weekend.
Below are all championship games that featured a Central Virginia team can be found.
*Italics signify losing team
*Bold indicates local team
Baseball
Class 5 Championship, Friday, June 10th at Riverside High school
- Glen Allen 4 vs. Douglas Freeman 0
Class 4 Championship, Friday, June 10th at Riverbend High School
- James Wood 0 vs. Hanover 11.
Boys Lacrosse
Class 4 Championship, Wednesday, June 8th at E.C. Glass High School
- Dominion 4 vs. Atlee 16
Boys Soccer
Class 6 Championship, Friday, June 10th at Freedom High School (South Riding)
- James River 1 vs. Langley 3
Class 5 Championship, Friday, June 10th at Riverside High School
- Riverside 0 vs. Cox 2
Girls Soccer
Class 5 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Briar Woods High School
- First Colonial 0 vs. Briar Woods 1
Class 4 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Chancellor High School
- Tuscarora 1 vs. Broad Run 3
Softball
Class 6 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at John Champe High School
- Cosby 6 vs. James Madison 7
Class 4 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Riverbend High school
- Tuscarora 0 vs. Hanover 1
Class 3 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Spotsylvania High School
- New Kent 3 vs. Lord Botetourt 0
8News has reached out to other sports programs for photos of the participating teams. We will add to the article once we receive them. Do you have any? Email them to news@wric.com!