RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The weekend is over and several local high school teams have ended its seasons victorious as state champions. In total, five teams from the area won a state championship this past weekend.

Below are all championship games that featured a Central Virginia team can be found.

*Italics signify losing team

*Bold indicates local team

Baseball

Class 5 Championship, Friday, June 10th at Riverside High school

Glen Allen 4 vs. Douglas Freeman 0

Class 4 Championship, Friday, June 10th at Riverbend High School

James Wood 0 vs. Hanover 11.

Boys Lacrosse

Class 4 Championship, Wednesday, June 8th at E.C. Glass High School

Dominion 4 vs. Atlee 16

Boys Soccer

Class 6 Championship, Friday, June 10th at Freedom High School (South Riding)

James River 1 vs. Langley 3

Class 5 Championship, Friday, June 10th at Riverside High School

Riverside 0 vs. Cox 2

Girls Soccer

Class 5 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Briar Woods High School

First Colonial 0 vs. Briar Woods 1

Class 4 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Chancellor High School

Tuscarora 1 vs. Broad Run 3

Softball

Class 6 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at John Champe High School

Cosby 6 vs. James Madison 7

Class 4 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Riverbend High school

Tuscarora 0 vs. Hanover 1

Class 3 Semifinals, Friday, June 10th at Spotsylvania High School

New Kent 3 vs. Lord Botetourt 0

8News has reached out to other sports programs for photos of the participating teams. We will add to the article once we receive them. Do you have any? Email them to news@wric.com!