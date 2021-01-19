William Byron eyes return to Victory Lane at Daytona as NASCAR gears up for 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — William Byron’s last visit to Daytona was a dramatic one.

Byron won the final race of the 2020 NASCAR regular season in August to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

“We really pulled it out,” Byron said. “We just had a great opportunity at the end of the race to go for it and win. It was just an awesome feeling.”

Now, he’s hoping his success will carry over in the iconic Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 14.

“Going into Daytona this year, we are really just going to approach it to have solid finishes, not put too much pressure on the result, but just try to get out of there with a good points result, a good finish, and just see what we can do,” Byron said.

So what makes him so comfortable here, both at the speedway, and on the road course, which will host the second points race of the year on February 21?

“It’s just the aggression that it takes,” Byron said. “I think Daytona is a little bit narrower than Talladega, so you have to be a little bit more careful with how you position yourself, but even the road course really fits my style, too, so I think both of those tracks are awesome and I love the fact that we go to the road course now.”

Another trip to Victory Lane in either race would also return him to the playoffs. That experience last year served him well.

“We are more comfortable. We know what the standard is obviously to make the playoffs. You make the final four and your season is pretty much a success,” Byron said.