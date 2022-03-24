RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — NASCAR weekend at Richmond Raceway is just over a week away. Drivers and fans alike are looking forward to the Toyota Owners 400 Cup Series Race.

8News caught up with William Byron, the Hendrick Motorsports driver of the No. 24 car, who also happens to attend a Virginia college.

Byron was the winner of last week’s cup series race in Atlanta — while driving the Liberty University sponsored racecar. That race was the third win of his cup career.

When he comes to Richmond, it will be his eighth appearance at Richmond Raceway. He has secured a top ten finish only once of his seven career cup starts at the track.

Byron wants to win every race he enters, but said it would be sweet to taste victory in Richmond.

“It’s been a tough place in the past for me but I feel like this year could be a little different,” Byron said. “We have been doing a lot of work in the offseason on short tracks and I feel good about my experience in those places. It is just a matter of applying all that stuff. Hopefully, my car is good and we have a shot to run well.”

William Byron on a Zoom call with 8News

Byron has secured a place in the playoffs with that win in Atlanta, but said there is still plenty of work to be done to rack up more playoff points in the regular season.

“The more playoff points you get, the better your chances are to go further in the playoffs,” he said. “We are in a good position there right now with the playoff points but we have a long way to go.”

Byron takes classes at Liberty University and said it is always fun going back to school after a big race.

“We were up there for convocation that they do a couple times a week. It is really cool to be up there and get a chance to see all the students. To experience that was awesome,” he said.

The green flag waves for the race on Sunday, April 3 at 3:30 p.m.