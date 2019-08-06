William & Mary football set for season opener

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The William and Mary Tribe are in the midst of their first preseason under new head football coach Mike London.

The former Richmond and UVA coach has taken over for legendary coach Jimmye Laycock, who retired at the end of last season. London has wasted no time putting his own stamp on the program.

“We want to create explosive plays,” London said. “The players make it go, they like it, it’s fun, it’s high energy and you know I’m all about high energy.”

The Tribe open with Lafayette on Aug. 31 before returning to London’s old home to play Virginia on Sept. 6.