William & Mary rallies, wins on layup in OT, 85-84

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Playing for the first time in 17 days due to COVID-19, the William & Mary Tribe got their money’s worth out of their trip to George Washington.

Luke Loewe made the go-ahead layup with 13 seconds left and the Tribe defense kept the Colonials from getting a good look on the final possession, winning 85-84.

George Washington led 46-31 at the half, but William & Mary shot 59 percent in the second half to get back into the game.

“Our guys really stuck together at a key time in the second half when it was close to getting out of hand and really got some stops and easy baskets,” W&M coach Dane Fischer said. “At one point I think we had 10 stops in a row and that’s really what got us back in the game, so it was an overall team effort.

William & Mary (1-1) is at Hampton on Wednesday at 6 p.m.