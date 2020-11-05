William & Mary reinstates all 7 sports slated to be cut

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — All seven varsity sports programs that were on the chopping block at William & Mary will now remain, at least through the 2021-2022 school year.

William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe made the announcement on Thursday, saying it followed a recommendation from Interim Athletic Director Jeremy P. Martin, who stepped in after the departure of former athletic director Samantha Huge.

The decision brings men’s gymnastics and swimming, and men’s indoor and outdoor track back into the mix. William & Mary already announced in October that the three women’s sports (women’s gymnastics, women’s swimming and volleyball) would remain after after the school was threatened with a Title IX lawsuit.

It comes just two months after William & Mary said it was cutting the seven programs to cut costs. The fallout from that announcement was immense, eventually leading to Huge parting ways with the university.

The university will now “reset its process to determine long-term sustainability,” which leaves the door open for possible cuts in the future. Rowe says the review process will be on a phased approach that focuses on gender equity and financial sustainability.

This is a breaking story. To read William & Mary’s full release on the announcement, click here.

