Williams named ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Player of Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Thomas Dale quarterback Jasiah Williams did a little bit of everything in the Knights’ 46-44 win over Dinwiddie last Friday and is the regular season’s final ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Player of the Week.

Williams passed for 249 yards and four touchdowns, ran the ball for 90 yards and two more scores and also returned a blocked field goal 88 yards for a touchdown.

Williams and the Knights enter the playoffs on a 3-game winning streak and will face Grassfield in the first round on Friday.