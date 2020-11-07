Williams scores four TDs as Tar Heels rout Duke 56-24

North Carolina wide receiver Emery Simmons (0) makes a touchdown catch as Duke cornerback Jeremiah Lewis (39) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Wallace Wade Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Durham, N.C. (Jim Dedmon/Pool Photo via AP)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Javonte Williams scored four touchdowns in the first half as UNC Chapel Hill rolled past rival Duke.

Sam Howell threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, while Michael Carter added two touchdown plays.

It marked the second time this season that the Tar Heels responded from a three-point loss by blowing out an area rival the following week.

With a 2-6 record and three games remaining, Duke will have a losing regular-season record.

