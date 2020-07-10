WNBA’s Megan Walker, Monacan alum, tests positive for COVID-19

(WRIC) — Monacan alum Megan Walker, recently selected ninth overall by the New York Liberty in the 2020 WNBA Draft, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The women’s basketball association announced that out of 137 players tested between June 28-July 5, seven tested positive for the virus.

In a statement from the New York Liberty, shared through Twitter, the organizations say Walker is asymptomatic and is in self-isolation.

RELATED: Monacan alum Megan Walker picked 9th in WNBA Draft

WNBA teams recently traveled to Florida to participate in a shortened-season, set to begin later this month. The regular season will consist of 22 games. The playoffs will be played in full, according to league officials.

New York Liberty officials say that Walker will return to the team “when it is safe for her to do so.”

LATEST HEADLINES: