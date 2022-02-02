Yes or no? Central Virginians react to new ‘Washington Commanders’ team name

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team is now the Washington Commanders, revealing new black, red and white uniforms and new logos.

‘Commanders’ was one of eight finalists for the new name. Other names up for consideration were ‘Presidents’ and ‘Admirals.’

According to Head Coach Ron Rivera, he’s excited about the name change. Rivera said this is a chance to build a new legacy while still honoring the past.

Rivera said the organization received over 30,000 entries for the new name, with ‘Commanders’ making the most sense. He said it was also a nod to the military community, highlighting members.

Jason Wright is the President of the Washington Commanders who told members of the press today that the name just fit.

“It’s something that broadly resonated with our fans in this process and it’s something than embodies the values of service and leadership that really characterized the DMV,” Wright said.

President Joe Biden tweeted this afternoon. Biden wrote, “I suppose there’s room for two commanders in this town.”

The president was referring to his family’s dog Commander.

The name leaked after a banner displaying the new name was spotted by a news chopper inside the stadium’s team store. According to Coach Rivera, their biggest concern was a potential leak. They were trying to keep it a secret and unfortunately it didn’t work.

Central Virginia residents are also weighing in on the new name.

Chuck Bowen told 8news he’s been a fan of the organization since he was growing up. Fans like Bowen are not too fond of the changes.

“Honestly, I’m not a huge fan of it,” Bowen said. “You’re used to saying it over and over so for me it’s going to definitely take a long time to adjust to.”

Others were more positive about the rebranding.



Lew Held is the owner of Disco Sports in Henrico County. Held has been in business for more than 50 years.



“I’m sure that they’ll be happy with the additional licensed product sales,” Held said.

According to Held, he typically sees a rush in sales during a name change, as fans try to stock up and buy all of the old gear before it’s no longer available.

The NFL team has already gotten a head start on merchandise. The Commanders team store at Fed Ex Field and the online store is open.

Held said he doesn’t expect gear for awhile and thinks that he will receive t-shirts and hats first. According to a Dick’s Sporting Goods located in Richmond, gear will not be expected to arrive for a few months.