Youth is served on 1st day of TYR Pro Swim Series at SwimRVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — They might be too young to drive, but Cavan Gormsen and Claire Weinstein sure can swim.

Gormsen, 15, and Weinstein, 13, will be heading to the Olympic Trials after posting qualifying times in the 800-meter freestyle during Thursday’s opening night of action at the TYR Pro Swim Series at SwimRVA.

Weinstein will be the youngest competitor trying to qualify in the pool for Tokyo and clinched her spot with a time of 8:45.34, beating the threshold of 8:48.09 needed to qualify.

“It means a lot considering we don’t have a lot of access to long course pools,” Weinstein said. “It’s a great opportunity to come here and swim long course.”

But she has high expectations in other events over the next three days as well.

“My focus is definitely the 4 free and the mile. I am also swimming the 2 free tomorrow and I am trying to do really well in that, too,” Weinstein said.

Gormsen was fourth among swimmers in Richmond and eighth when times were combined with the series event going on concurrently in San Antonio.

She clocked a time of 8:43.87.

“Overall, I am pretty happy with my swim. I wanted to get the Trial cut so I was happy that I did that,” Gormsen said. “I think I could have gone faster a little bit more in the end of my race and split my 400s, but otherwise I am pretty happy with it.”

Action continues through Sunday at SwimRVA.