8news Pigskin Picks

Skip to content
8News
Richmond
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexually abusing women, girls
Top Stories
Richmond councilwoman wants to inspect figures of Navy Hill deal before agreement
Poland’s president OKs seizure of WWII site for new museum
US government delays Puerto Rico disaster mitigation funds
The Latest: Puerto Rico House OK’s Pierluisi
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
Back To School HQ
Richmond Nights
Local Events
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Top of the Class
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
Little League World Series
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Retirement Planning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Richmond Jazz Festival Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
5
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Virginia health official dies days after Augusta County crash that killed teen
1
of
/
5
Breaking News
Police: Toddler shot, killed in Colonial Heights
2
of
/
5
Breaking News
Suspects wanted for attempted robbery, motor vehicle theft in Chesterfield County
3
of
/
5
Breaking News
Separate East End shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond
4
of
/
5
Breaking News
Waking up to storms? Track rain with StormTracker 8 VIPIR Radar
5
of
/
5
8news Pigskin Picks
The 8News Pigskin Picks: Week 15
The 8News Pigskin Picks: Week 14
The 8News Pigskin Picks: Week 13
The 8News Pigskin Picks: Week 12
The 8News Pigskin Picks: Week 11
More 8news Pigskin Picks Headlines
The 8News Pigskin Picks: Week 10
Trending Stories
StormTracker 8: Unsettled weekend for Central Virginia
Chesterfield man charged with killing 22-year-old during carjacking
New York man claims he was attacked for wearing MAGA hat
Pair wanted for stealing bottles of Grey Goose from Richmond ABC Store
Police identify toddler shot, killed in Colonial Heights
Don't Miss
Third annual ‘8News Back to School Expo’ is August 3
Here’s what you can buy tax-free in Virginia this weekend
Richmond Jazz Festival Sweepstakes
National Night Out 2019: Events where you live
Virtual tours offer unique look at Virginia’s centuries-old slave dwellings
More Don't Miss
Local Events