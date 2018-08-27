Skip to content
8News
Richmond
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
AT&T becomes 1st major US wireless company to automatically block robocalls
Top Stories
Pelosi ready for deal on borrowing limit, spending levels
Parents of dead Hong Kong protester urge others to carry on
Trump abandons bid to include citizenship question on census
Thousands of power outages reported across Central Virginia
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Top of the Class
Local Events
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Retirement Planning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Fantastic Fathers Photo Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Thousands of power outages reported across Central Virginia
A-Game Elite Basketball Camp
NBA player Jeremy Lamb hopes to motivate young players at Richmond basketball camp
Don't Miss
Legendary Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer reflects on life after coaching
Dinwiddie teacher hailed as a hero for saving hundreds of turtle eggs while on vacation
Cheers! A guide to Richmond’s ‘Happy Hour’
8News wins regional Murrow award for ‘Overall Excellence’
8News is on Alexa!
Become an 8News ‘Traffic Spotter’ on Waze!
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Add 8News and the StormTracker 8 team to your Amazon Alexa flash briefing
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
More Don't Miss
Local Events