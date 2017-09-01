Skip to content
8News
Richmond
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
Virginia special session on guns expected to be contentious
Top Stories
Eye drop products at Walmart, Walgreens being voluntary recalled
Acting homeland security secretary defends border conditions
Starbucks apologizes after 6 officers kicked out of Arizona shop
Deutsche Bank to slash 18,000 jobs in sweeping restructuring
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
4th of July Events
Top of the Class
Local Events
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Retirement Planning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Fantastic Fathers Photo Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Woman injured in Richmond shooting
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more
2
of
/
2
Animal Abuse
Chesapeake man found guilty of beating dog to death
Ohio man accused of beating dog, shoving it in car trunk
Va. bill will target dogs left outside in harsh weather
Dog found frozen to death in crate, animal advocates call for arrests
Box of puppies found in freezing cold in East Tennessee
More Animal Abuse Headlines
Pit bulls left outside in frigid weather seized from Virginia home
Veterinarian explains animal hoarding as mental illness
Three charged in connection to shark dragging video
Man accused of slashing puppies’ throats enters guilty plea
26 dogs seized in apparent dog fighting operation in Dinwiddie County
Florida man charged for beating teen he blamed for killing his dog
Police: Teen caught having sex with dachshund, again
RACC asking for the public’s help caring for abused dogs
Puppies survive having throats cut by Ohio man
Animal abuser from Indiana seeks prison release, chemical castration
Don't Miss
Cheers! A guide to Richmond’s ‘Happy Hour’
Where you can celebrate America this Independence Day
Lou Ferrigno, the original ‘Incredible Hulk,’ visits 8News to talk GalaxyCon Richmond
‘Frogchokers and hayrotters’: John Bernier celebrates 35 years at 8News
8News wins regional Murrow award for ‘Overall Excellence’
‘A lot of fun’: Juan Conde celebrates 20 years on TV with trip back to radio
8News is on Alexa!
Become an 8News ‘Traffic Spotter’ on Waze!
My Mom and Me Photo Sweepstakes
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
More Don't Miss
Local Events