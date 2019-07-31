Skip to content
8News
Richmond
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower as trade war worsens
Top Stories
The Latest: China warns punishment for protests is coming
India’s lower house expected to ratify bill to split Kashmir
Trump freezes Venezuela gov’t assets in escalation
Schools increasingly aim to assess, manage student threats
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
Back To School HQ
Richmond Nights
Local Events
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Top of the Class
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
Little League World Series
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Retirement Planning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Richmond Jazz Festival Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
answers
Mexico demands accountability after 8 of its citizens are slain in El Paso Walmart
Northam calls on leaders to stand up to gun violence, bigotry
Trending Stories
‘We haven’t really seen anything like this’: Richmond couple comes across flooding creek during walk
Mexico demands accountability after 8 of its citizens are slain in El Paso Walmart
Local credit union customers report compromised accounts
Missing Richmond firefighter found dead in Charlotte area
StormTracker 8: Evening showers tonight; HIghs near 90° on Tuesday
Don't Miss
National Night Out 2019: Events where you live
Richmond Jazz Festival Sweepstakes
Virtual tours offer unique look at Virginia’s centuries-old slave dwellings
More Don't Miss
Local Events