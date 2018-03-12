Skip to content
8News
Richmond
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
German film producer Artur Brauner dies in Berlin at 100
Top Stories
8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to World Heritage list
AP Interview: Kamala Harris on race and electability in 2020
Police: 2 motorcycles stolen from Chesterfield neighborhood
Virginia special session on guns expected to be contentious
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
4th of July Events
Top of the Class
Local Events
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Retirement Planning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Fantastic Fathers Photo Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Woman injured in Richmond shooting
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more
2
of
/
2
Armed Robbery
Additional suspects sought in connection with home invasion, armed robbery near VCU
3 arrested in connection with armed robbery of Hopewell convenience store
2 charged in armed robbery at Henrico County gas station
Chesterfield police search for man who robbed convenience store with knife
Police investigating armed robbery at Chesterfield Dunkin’ Donuts
More Armed Robbery Headlines
16-year-old charged with robbing Hanover County business at gunpoint
Police: Suspect charged with armed robbery of Midlothian Wendy’s
6 people hurt in shooting during armed robbery of Shockoe Bottom bar and grill
Police: Man kills himself after robbing CVS pharmacy in Stafford
VIDEO: Suspect pulls gun out, walks out with plastic bag full of cash
Police seek masked suspect who robbed Hopewell vape shop at gunpoint
FBI offering $5k reward for arrest of Richmond armed bank robber
Police: 4 arrested for armed Carytown 7-Eleven robbery could be linked to others in Chesterfield
Chesterfield police seek suspect in overnight armed robbery
Suspect sought in Henrico Walgreens armed robbery
Don't Miss
Cheers! A guide to Richmond’s ‘Happy Hour’
Where you can celebrate America this Independence Day
Lou Ferrigno, the original ‘Incredible Hulk,’ visits 8News to talk GalaxyCon Richmond
‘Frogchokers and hayrotters’: John Bernier celebrates 35 years at 8News
8News wins regional Murrow award for ‘Overall Excellence’
‘A lot of fun’: Juan Conde celebrates 20 years on TV with trip back to radio
8News is on Alexa!
Become an 8News ‘Traffic Spotter’ on Waze!
My Mom and Me Photo Sweepstakes
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
More Don't Miss
Local Events