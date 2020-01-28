Skip to content
Contact lens wearers warned to switch to glasses to prevent coronavirus
Top Stories
Northam teases ‘major announcement’ on Virginia’s COVID-19 response
Scientist says pets can’t transmit the coronavirus
MLB veteran shares social distancing-safe baseball drills for young players
1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire
Northam teases ‘major announcement’ on Virginia’s COVID-19 response
arwin pingol
Chickens seized, Virginia man arrested in cockfighting investigation
THE LATEST: Local impact
Confirmed cases in Central Va.
Interactive Maps
COMPLETE COVERAGE
Trending Stories
Coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia surpass 1,000
Video
Northam teases ‘major announcement’ on Virginia’s COVID-19 response
‘It’s not an option for me to lose him’: Family pleading for loved one’s safety at Canterbury
Video
Coronavirus updates: Virginia has 890 confirmed cases of the coronavirus
‘When one of us hurts, we all hurt’: Family mourns grandmother and grandson killed in Friday night Chesterfield crash
Video
Don't Miss
Coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia surpass 1,000
Video
By the numbers: Tracking positive coronavirus cases in Central Virginia
Video
Let RVA know you’re open for business
‘Virginia Responds: Your Questions Answered’: State health officials, leaders provide insight into coronavirus pandemic
Video
WRIC.com Digital Exclusives
