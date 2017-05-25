Skip to content
8News
Richmond
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
Massive choir a place for Estonians to find identity, solace
Top Stories
Man throws firecrackers under sleeping child’s bed as ‘prank’
New poll shows President Trump’s approval rating has reached highest point of presidency
German film producer Artur Brauner dies in Berlin at 100
8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to World Heritage list
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
4th of July Events
Top of the Class
Local Events
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Retirement Planning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Fantastic Fathers Photo Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Woman injured in Richmond shooting
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more
2
of
/
2
Bear
Bear breaks into car, drives down a hill
WATCH: Bear opens doors on minivan to explore inside
Bear enters Montana home, settles in for nap in closet
Black bear noshes on lunch inside surprised woman’s minivan
Colorado cares for bear cub that burned its paws in wildfire
More Bear Headlines
VIDEO: Deputy frees bear trapped inside car
Bear spotted in Chesterfield neighborhood
Bear jumping with 5-year-old boy has internet jumping for joy
Bear researcher in ‘dream job’ attacked by grizzly
Man mauled to death after attempting to take selfie with bear
Bear breaks into Tahoe home, helps himself to healthy snack
Crews use noisemakers to try to rouse bear in tree near home
Woman attacked by bear while hiking in Bath County, Va.
Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to crunching sound
Bear tears off car bumper trying to get doughnuts
Don't Miss
Cheers! A guide to Richmond’s ‘Happy Hour’
Where you can celebrate America this Independence Day
Lou Ferrigno, the original ‘Incredible Hulk,’ visits 8News to talk GalaxyCon Richmond
‘Frogchokers and hayrotters’: John Bernier celebrates 35 years at 8News
8News wins regional Murrow award for ‘Overall Excellence’
‘A lot of fun’: Juan Conde celebrates 20 years on TV with trip back to radio
8News is on Alexa!
Become an 8News ‘Traffic Spotter’ on Waze!
My Mom and Me Photo Sweepstakes
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
More Don't Miss
Local Events