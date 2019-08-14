Skip to content
8News
Richmond
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
Blue Bell announces new Salted Caramel Cookie Ice Cream flavor
Top Stories
Police in quandary after New Delhi revokes Kashmir autonomy
EU hopeful Serbia to sign agreement with Russian-led bloc
Indonesia to move capital from sinking Jakarta to Borneo
Missing Virginia boy with autism found safe
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
Back To School HQ
8News Back to School Guide
Richmond Nights
Local Events
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Top of the Class
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
8Sports Blitz
H.S. football previews
Little League World Series
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Back to School Photo Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Authorities searching for missing Virginia boy with Autism
Bennett
Son of ex-NFL player accused of murdering parents arrested
Colts QB Andrew Luck retiring after 4 years of pain, rehab
Trending Stories
StormTracker 8: Clouds and showers this afternoon
I-64 Eastbound re-opens after deadly crash shuts it down for hours
Rescue crews search for missing boater along Rappahannock River
Grieving mother marks 1-year anniversary of daughter’s death: ‘She’s missed’
Locals asked to stay away from Petersburg mental health facility escapee
Don't Miss
Where you live: 8News Back to School Guide
Pro Football Challenge
ENTER TO WIN: Back to School Photo Sweepstakes
More Don't Miss
Local Events