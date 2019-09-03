Skip to content
8News
Richmond
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
‘House Hunters’ host Suzanne Whang dies at 57
Top Stories
Trump says he hosted Otto Warmbier’s parents over weekend
Another teen hospitalized due to vaping
Trump says he doesn’t need China trade deal before election
2 Federal Reserve officials highlight deep divisions
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
VIDEO
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
Video Center
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Listings
Community
Local Events
Positively Richmond
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Hispanic Heritage Month
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
8Sports Blitz
Redskins Central
H.S. football previews
The Big Game
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
border report tour
What’s the real story on the US-Mexico border? Nexstar to launch 10-day tour
Latest Video
Another teen hospitalized due to vaping
Video
RFM Education Expo
Video
Costume company offering a ‘Sexy Mr. Rogers’ Halloween costume
Video
‘An amazing example’: Highland Springs H.S. cross country runners help injured opponent cross finish line
Video
Overturned tractor-trailer spills liquid soap, shuts down Chippenham Parkway ramp
Video
Police: Man in vehicle leading police pursuit killed in I-64 crash in Short Pump
Video
Woman wounded in officer-involved shooting in Henrico neighborhood dies
Video
Xfinity Playoffs preview
Video
Free parking at Virginia State Parks on Saturday, Sept. 28
Video
RVA Responds
Trending Stories
4 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-64 in Richmond
No extra fans, ice machines or AC units purchased for Virginia prison
Company offers non-smokers extra 6 days off to make up for cigarette breaks
Man wanted for stealing electronics from Walmart stores across Metro Richmond
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Culpeper County crash
Don't Miss
Start your engines! It’s NASCAR Playoffs weekend at Richmond Raceway
VCU grad brings unique style to RVA’s growing dance scene
Check out these seasonal job openings in the Richmond-area
Get tickets to the Mel Robbins Show
Pro Football Challenge
More Don't Miss
Local Events