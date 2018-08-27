Skip to content
8News
Richmond
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
‘Wars aren’t fought in perfect weather’: Soldiers training for combat also battle Virginia heatwave
Top Stories
‘It’s not a simple decision’: Heatwave cancels local theatre performances
Police: Charges pending for man who threw Molotov cocktail onto parking deck at RPD headquarters
EPA defends pesticide linked to brain damage in children
Microsoft cloud growth beats expectations
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
Local Events
Back To School
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Top of the Class
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Retirement Planning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Fantastic Fathers Photo Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Trump says American warship destroyed Iranian drone
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Richmond Police: Shooting investigation underway on Fairfield Avenue
2
of
/
2
casket
Family shares ‘heartbreaking’ conditions of loved one’s casket at Emporia cemetery
Don't Miss
Richmond Ambulance Authority demonstrates how quickly temperatures can rise inside hot car
Beat the heat: Cooling stations open across Central Virginia
Legendary Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer reflects on life after coaching
Dinwiddie teacher hailed as a hero for saving hundreds of turtle eggs while on vacation
Cheers! A guide to Richmond’s ‘Happy Hour’
8News wins regional Murrow award for ‘Overall Excellence’
8News is on Alexa!
Become an 8News ‘Traffic Spotter’ on Waze!
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Add 8News and the StormTracker 8 team to your Amazon Alexa flash briefing
More Don't Miss
Local Events