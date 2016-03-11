Skip to content
8News
Richmond
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
Democratic debate: Top 2020 contenders finally on same stage
Top Stories
GameStop to close as many as 200 more stores this year
Hostess gets creative and bold with ‘Peanut Butter and Pickle Sandwich Twinkies’
Jolting discovery: Powerful new electric eel found
Federal research ship to begin studies in the Gulf in 2023
StormTracker 8
Tracking the Tropics
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Listings
Community
Local Events
Back To School HQ
8News Back to School Guide
Richmond Nights
Hispanic Heritage Month
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
8Sports Blitz
Redskins Central
H.S. football previews
The Big Game
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Richmond man behind bars after assaulting VSP trooper with golf club
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Trump to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
2
of
/
2
Cher
Daylight Saving Time meme confuses the Internet
RVA Responds
Trending Stories
Another Chesterfield school tests positive for strain of Legionella, bringing total to 7
Police ID Richmond man accused of assaulting VSP trooper with golf club
StormTracker 8: Another hot one on Thursday: Cooler weather on Friday
Local vape shop owner says ‘misinformation’ about severe lung illness causing harm
Company offers non-smokers extra 6 days off to make up for cigarette breaks
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge
Get tickets to the Mel Robbins Show
DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse customers can access WRIC again!
Where you live: 8News Back to School Guide
More Don't Miss
Local Events